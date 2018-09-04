Home States Karnataka

CM Kumaraswamy says civic poll verdict shows people’s support to coalition government

He said the BJP leaders keep making allegations against the government and now people of the state have given an answer to them.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enthused by the performance of JD(S) and Congress candidates in the ULB polls, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said the results clearly indicate that people fully support the coalition government and rejected BJP’s allegations. “People of the state have blessed us for what we have done for the development of the state and also for farmers (loan waiver). I am not fully happy with  JD(S) performance, but I am confident that both Congress and JD(S) will sweep the Lok Sabha polls,” the CM told reporters on Monday. 

He said the BJP leaders keep making allegations against the coalition government and now people of the state have given an answer to them. “The results also indicate that even people in urban areas no longer support the BJP,” the CM said. “The BJP leaders accuse me of not visiting north Karnataka. I will soon release details about how many districts in north Karnataka Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar visited in first 100 days when they were CMs,” he said. 

Kumaraswamy said, “Some people keep saying that the government is not stable and will collapse anytime to create such an impression among officials so that they do not implement welfare measures. However, we know how to pull up officials and get the work done from them,” he said.

Taking a dig at Yeddyurappa for demanding a white paper on the state’s financial position, Kumaraswamy said, “The leader of the opposition is demanding a white paper. Why only white paper? This government is even willing to release saffron paper. Details on financial condition and government’s achievements, including farm loan waiver, will be even given to them in saffron paper . I am prepared to release it,” he added.The CM made it clear that in the ULBs with fractured mandate, the Congress and JD(S) will together elect president and vice-president.

