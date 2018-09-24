BJP worries about PM Modi’s image as power brokers queer pitch for BS Yeddyurappa

Anusha Ravi By

BENGALURU: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s last-ditch attempt to remain relevant within the party even after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls may have caused more damage than good, according to party insiders.

The BJP central leadership, which has been keenly watching the political developments in Karnataka, is said to have expressed disappointment in the way the state unit chief has handled the situation by providing ammo to the Congress and JD(S) to dent the image of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources in the party suggest that MLC Lehar Singh’s letter criticising Yeddyurappa was the first public censure delivered indirectly by the leadership. Fully aware that going to elections without Yeddyurappa is futile, the party top brass had given leeway to the 75-year-old in his attempts to garner support, but the involvement of party outsiders in the process doesn’t seem to have gone down well.

“The party is not approaching Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Attempts are being made by certain individuals. These individuals are also not the party. Power brokers are approaching Yeddyurappa with proposals, and, in his desperation to remain important, he is taking the bait,” said a party functionary associated with the top leadership. Many within the party have also pointed out how not just central leaders, but also state leaders aren’t backing Yeddyurappa in his purported attempts to gather numbers.

“The likes of K S Eshwarappa, Jagadish Shettar, R Ashoka or even C T Ravi are not with Yeddyurappa anymore. C P Yogeshwar, Ashwanthnarayana and Shobha Karandlaje continue to be his support. In fact, MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) are using him to increase their bargaining power within their party,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity. Leaders close to Yeddyurappa reiterate that no attempts are being made to poach MLAs of other parties, a claim which the Congress has dismissed. “One of my MLAs has personally told me that Yeddyurappa called him over WhatsApp to offer money,” said K C Venugopal during a press meet on Sunday.

The BJP central leadership, party sources suggest, is worried about Yeddyurappa’s attempts affecting Narendra Modi’s image in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. “Yeddyurappa’s goal is to win 22-23 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and he doesn’t mind waiting for this government to fall on its own. The bigger concern is, however, the damage ‘Operation Lotus’ will cause to brand Modi. We cannot afford to damage his image,” said another BJP office-bearer.

Fully aware of the consequences it will have on the BJP, the Congress has made it a point to use the term ‘Operation Kamala’ on a regular basis. The Congress’ strategy seems to have paid off with the BJP now expressing concerns over Yeddyurappa’s actions affecting them negatively.