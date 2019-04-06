INTERVIEW| I’ll win by margin of over 2 lakh votes: Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate NK Kateel

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress candidate is seeking for a change in DK? Your take on that...

Congress can indulge in any kind of politics and it is left to them. Ultimately, people will decide.

What are the issues that you are highlighting?

I am fighting this election on the basis of Narendra Modi’s five years of good governance, measures taken by him to protect the country, and my contribution for the progress of the district.

Will the Left parties and JD(S) not fighting the election affect the poll outcome?

Last election, I won by a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes. This time, it will be over 2 lakh votes. Both the Left parties and JD(S) have no presence in Dakshina Kannada. So, them not contesting, will not have any impact on the results. Voters of the district are with BJP and want to see Modi as PM again.

Do you think your rival Mithun Rai will be able to attract young voters?

I am not an old man (52 years old) ... I am also a youth. The youth of the country are strongly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How do you convince people on the incomplete flyover and highway works?

People know that they are the failures of the Congress and not mine. Ramanath Rai was district minister for 10 years. What did he do for the district? I brought several projects to the district like Smart City, Amrut, plastic park, fishing harbour, grants for development of airport – all worth about Rs 16,500 crore. Let them (Congress) tell what they have brought to the district.