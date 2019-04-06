Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW| I’ll win by margin of over 2 lakh votes: Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate NK Kateel

Sitting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he has brought several projects like like Smart City, Amrut, plastic park, fishing harbour and grants for development of airport.

Published: 06th April 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (Express Photo| Rajesh Shetty)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress candidate is seeking for a change in DK? Your take on that...

Congress can indulge in any kind of politics and it is left to them. Ultimately, people will decide.

What are the issues that you are highlighting?

I am fighting this election on the basis of Narendra Modi’s five years of good governance, measures taken by him to protect the country, and my contribution for the progress of the district.

ALSO READ| Dakshina Kannada voting for a PM, not MP

Will the Left parties and JD(S) not fighting the election affect the poll outcome?

Last election, I won by a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes. This time, it will be over 2 lakh votes. Both the Left parties and JD(S) have no presence in Dakshina Kannada. So, them not contesting, will not have any impact on the results. Voters of the district are with BJP and want to see Modi as PM again.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Do you think your rival Mithun Rai will be able to attract young voters?

I am not an old man (52 years old) ... I am also a youth. The youth of the country are strongly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ| Kateel has failed miserably: Dakshin Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai

How do you convince people on the incomplete flyover and highway works?

People know that they are the failures of the Congress and not mine. Ramanath Rai was district minister for 10 years. What did he do for the district? I brought several projects to the district like Smart City, Amrut, plastic park, fishing harbour, grants for development of airport – all worth about Rs 16,500 crore. Let them (Congress) tell what they have brought to the district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Dakshina Kannada India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp