INTERVIEW| Kateel has failed miserably: Dakshin Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai  

MANGALURU: What are the advantages for the Congress this election in Dakshina Kannada?

Lack of development, sitting MP not responding to people’s problems and rising unemployment are the biggest advantages. Even those in the BJP wanted their candidate to be changed. All this will help me.

What is your strategy to win?

Most importantly, there is unity in the Congress and all party workers and leaders are committed to ensuring party’s victory. We are a secular party and will take everyone into confidence and that will help us win.

What are the major issues in Dakshina Kannada?

I am fighting the election to help people get employment and for overall development of the district. Tourism potential in the coastline remains neglected. Our MP didn’t do anything to relax the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms which has hit tourism. We have scores of medical and engineering colleges, but no jobs and hence people are forced to migrate to other countries. Employment opportunities will also solve communal tension.

What do you promise to do for the voters, if elected?

I am young (34 years old) and I know the pulse of the younger generation. I will never let the district down. I would not like to disclose everything now. My action will speak for me.



Do you think it is easy to win DK which is BJP’s gateway to South India?

This MP was given 10 years ... but he has miserably failed and people are well aware of it. He has not been able to complete a small work like the Pumpwell Flyover. I now stand before people asking them to give me an opportunity to serve them.