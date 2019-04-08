‘Nikhil Ellidiyappa’? Not here, Karnataka film chamber replies

A Sharadhaa By

BENGALURU: If someone had told Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, that a sentence he uttered, way back in 2016, would become a sensation almost three years later, in the midst of the national elections, he would have scoffed at the prediction. At the launch of the music album for ‘Jaguar’, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s first movie, the proud father called out to his son in words which would echo across the years before becoming the meme for Karnataka in 2019.

“Nikhil ello kanthaella, ellidiyappa?,” (Nikhil, you can’t be seen, where are you?), the elder Kumaraswamy called from the stage to which his son replied from the crowd that he was among people who loved his father.

The video and the consequent memes that followed, have now caught the attention of film makers who are queuing up to register films titled ‘Nikhil Ellidiyappa’. However, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), has put a dampener on their plans by declining permission and asking them to wait till the elections conclude.

When asked who were behind the requests, Ba. Ma. Harish, KFCC secretary, said, “This is mostly from not-so-well-known filmmakers looking to cash in on the craze created around the phrase. We are not accepting any requests currently. Later the title committee will take a call if they want to give permission for a film with this title,” he said.

While Nikhil Ellidiyappa might top the list of the most sought out film names, other phrases, which were used during this poll season are also in demand. ‘Jodethu’, ( a pair of bulls) a word uttered by actor Darshan, referring to him and actor Yash, campaigning for Mandya independent candidate Sumalatha, as well as ‘Kalethu’, (these two bulls are thieves) a remark by H D Kumaraswamy at a media interaction in Mandya, have also grabbed the fancy of film makers.

