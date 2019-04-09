Didn’t ignore Udupi-Chikmaglur, was busy with party work: BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje

Express News Service

On the basis of what achievements are you seeking re-election?

We have taken approval to upgrade all state highways into national highways. Works on doubling and electrification of Konkan Railway has started from Madgoan and I have brought one-stop Saki Centre, Kendriya Vidyalaya, skill developoment college, GT&TC, hiked import duty of arecanut when prices fell. Modi is inevitable for the country.

Do you believe BJP wins in coastal Karnataka on Modi wave and not because of candidates?

Our rivals have indulged in misinformation about our achievements. We might have lagged behind in taking publicity but not in implementing works. Modi is our leader and we are proud of it.

Eight missing fishermen have not been traced since four months. What do you have to say about this?

Soon after the FIR was lodged, and eight days after the fishermen went missing, the Centre started making efforts to trace them. We spoke to CMs of Maharashtra and Goa to find out what happened to the fishermen. Now, the Centre has decided for a joint inspection by fishermen and the Navy.

You were not seen much in the constituency during the last five years?

Since my party had assigned me big responsibilities, I had to tour across the state. There was assembly election in between and we were striving to bring the party to power. However, there was no dearth in the implementation of various works or flow of funds to Udupi-Chikmaglur.