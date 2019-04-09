Home States Karnataka

Shobha Karandlaje did not solve problems of people in Udupi: JD(S) candidate Pramod Madhwaraj

Madhwaraj, who is a member of the Congress, has been given a JD(S) ticket for Udupi-Chikmaglur constituency.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pramod Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj (Facebook/ Pramod Madhwaraj)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

According to you, what factor could be a setback for Shobha Karandlaje ?

People of Udupi and Chikmaglur want a change this time as incumbent MP Shobha Karandlaje did not solve their problems. Areca nut growers in Chikmaglur were affected by various policies of the Union government.

The government did not implement the report of the Gorakh Singh Committee, which suggested farm loan waiver for areca nut plantations affected by diseases. There is also fear among people here about the implementation of the Kasturirangan Report in the Western Ghats.

Why could you not convince your party high command that the Udupi-Chikmaglur seat should be reserved for a Congress candidate?

People have understood why I have been fielded on a JD(S) ticket. Now JD(S) and Congress workers are together putting an effort to ensure my victory.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

What are your priorities for the constituency?

Udupi has potential to be a tourism hub in Karnataka. I prioritize tourism development because it gives employment opportunities to local youths. I also want to listen to the woes of fishermen and solve their many issues.

ALSO READ| Udupi-Chikmagalur region in Karnataka plans to vote for power at the centre this election

Do you think the Modi wave is still active?

Modi wave may be there, but people should vote for a candidate who will work for them. Shobha Karandlaje did not speak in the parliament about the downfall of the coffee and pepper prices, both major crops in Chikkamagalur. The youth will vote wisely this time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Madhwaraj JDS Udupi Chikmaglur 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp