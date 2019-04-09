Shobha Karandlaje did not solve problems of people in Udupi: JD(S) candidate Pramod Madhwaraj

Prakash Samaga By

According to you, what factor could be a setback for Shobha Karandlaje ?

People of Udupi and Chikmaglur want a change this time as incumbent MP Shobha Karandlaje did not solve their problems. Areca nut growers in Chikmaglur were affected by various policies of the Union government.

The government did not implement the report of the Gorakh Singh Committee, which suggested farm loan waiver for areca nut plantations affected by diseases. There is also fear among people here about the implementation of the Kasturirangan Report in the Western Ghats.

Why could you not convince your party high command that the Udupi-Chikmaglur seat should be reserved for a Congress candidate?

People have understood why I have been fielded on a JD(S) ticket. Now JD(S) and Congress workers are together putting an effort to ensure my victory.

What are your priorities for the constituency?

Udupi has potential to be a tourism hub in Karnataka. I prioritize tourism development because it gives employment opportunities to local youths. I also want to listen to the woes of fishermen and solve their many issues.

Do you think the Modi wave is still active?

Modi wave may be there, but people should vote for a candidate who will work for them. Shobha Karandlaje did not speak in the parliament about the downfall of the coffee and pepper prices, both major crops in Chikkamagalur. The youth will vote wisely this time.