Home States Karnataka

Dubare camp in Karnataka closed after elephant in musth escapes

The bull elephant, Gopi, aged 37, has been part of Mysuru Dasara several times. 

Published: 09th April 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

Image of an elephant used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu, a tourist attraction in the district, has been closed after a tamed bull elephant, which is in musth (stage where testosterone level goes high in a bull elephant), has escaped from the elephant camp in Kushalnagar leaving the forest department on high alert. The elephant camp has been closed for tourists and other elephants in the camp have been shifted to safety as a precautionary measure. 

ALSO READ| Arms surrender exemption: Jumbo death in Karnataka raises concern

The bull elephant, Gopi, aged 37, has been part of Mysuru Dasara several times. On Sunday, Gopi reportedly went berserk and escaped into the forests from the camp after he broke loose of the chain tied to his legs. “Gopi has escaped from the camp and gone into the reserve forest area. Gopi’s mahout and other camp workers are keeping a close eye on his movements.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to ensure the safety of workers at Dubare Camp. Also, 26 elephants from the camp have been shifted to an island close to Dubare Camp,” said Arun, Kushalnagar forest officer. Dr Mujeeb of Nagarhole Elephant Camp mentioned that the elephant Gopi might take ten more days to return to normalcy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru Dasara Dubare elephant camp Karnataka elephant escape Nagarhole Elephant Camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp