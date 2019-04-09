Dubare camp in Karnataka closed after elephant in musth escapes

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu, a tourist attraction in the district, has been closed after a tamed bull elephant, which is in musth (stage where testosterone level goes high in a bull elephant), has escaped from the elephant camp in Kushalnagar leaving the forest department on high alert. The elephant camp has been closed for tourists and other elephants in the camp have been shifted to safety as a precautionary measure.

The bull elephant, Gopi, aged 37, has been part of Mysuru Dasara several times. On Sunday, Gopi reportedly went berserk and escaped into the forests from the camp after he broke loose of the chain tied to his legs. “Gopi has escaped from the camp and gone into the reserve forest area. Gopi’s mahout and other camp workers are keeping a close eye on his movements.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to ensure the safety of workers at Dubare Camp. Also, 26 elephants from the camp have been shifted to an island close to Dubare Camp,” said Arun, Kushalnagar forest officer. Dr Mujeeb of Nagarhole Elephant Camp mentioned that the elephant Gopi might take ten more days to return to normalcy.