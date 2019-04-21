Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh alleges threat to those campagining for her

By PTI

BENGALURU: Multi-lingual film actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who will take on chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Sunday alleged threat to those campaigning for her.

She also said those who stood in her favour were "targeted and harassed."

"This is something which should be taken seriously," Sumalatha told reporters in Mandya.

She emphasised that she wished to improve the atmosphere and create a healthy environment after the elections were over.

Expressing concern over the safety of film stars, who canvassed for her, she sought to know the meaning of the statements made post the first phase of election.

ALSO READ: Took 5 mins to search for my name on EVM, says Sumalatha Ambreesh

"Some leaders have stated that those film stars who canvassed for me will have to repent. I need to know what it means. Is it a threat? They should explain what it means.

I want to know what the motives are behind the statement and whom are they threatening," she said.

Referring to the JD(S) leadership, Sumalatha said those in power should not target people from other party.

She further said she would take up the matter with Mandya Superintendent of Police.

I will stand by the people and take steps to protect them, she added.

Allaying her fears, Minister for Minor Irrigation C S Puttaraju, who is in charge minister of Mandya, said there was no need for her to get worried.

"Let her take rest. We will not let any low level politics happen in the district," he told a news channel.