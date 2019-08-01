Home States Karnataka

Police team probing death of Cafe Coffee Day owner Siddhartha visits I-T office in Bengaluru

Sources from the police said that the sleuths have collected documents related to Siddhartha’s case and also contacted the former Director-General of I-T.

VG Siddhartha in front of a Cafe Coffee Day.

VG Siddhartha in front of a Cafe Coffee Day. (Photo | PTI)

By SHREYAS H S and Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Mangaluru police team, which is probing the death of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, visited the Income Tax office on Wednesday in Bengaluru to collect information.

Sources from the police told The New Indian Express that the sleuths have collected documents related to Siddhartha’s case and also contacted former Director General (DG) of Income Tax (Investigation Wing), B R Balakrishnan.

It must be noted that Siddhartha in his last letter alleged harassment from I-T department, particularly from the previous DG of income tax in the form of attaching shares on two separate occasions to scuttle Mindtree deal.

READ| Siddhartha's last letter: I failed as entrepreneur, faced harassment from I-T

The police commissioner of Mangaluru, Sandeep Patil, on Tuesday had sent a team led by City Crime Branch (CCB) PSI, Kabbalraj to Bengaluru to probe into the allegations. However, Balakrishnan retired on Wednesday. 

The CCB PSI Kabbalraj who is leading the team in Delhi said he will not able to comment as the probe is currently underway. However, when asked if the team had met Balakrishnan, he neither confirmed nor denied the recordings made. 

READ| VG Siddhartha wished to serve poor with better healthcare

We only know that a team of officers along with a Deputy Commissioner of Police visited the IT office and collected some information about the financial transactions of Siddhartha. We don’t know about collecting information from Balakrishnan and other officials,” said a senior police officer from Manglauru. 

Meanwhile, Mangaluru police commissioner, Sandip Patil denied commenting on the issue. “I will not be able to comment on the matter as this under investigation. All the details will be put out after the completion of the probe,” he informed.

