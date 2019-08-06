Karnataka rains: Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Heavy rains in both coastal and Malnad regions of Uttara Kannada district created a havoc on Monday. Due to flooding of Kali, Gangavali and Aghanashini rivers, more than 100 families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres in Karwar, Ankola and Kumta taluks.

Till Monday evening, more than 1 tmc ft of water was released from Kodasalli and Kadra dams on the Kali river basin. The dam authorities have issued a letter stating that they will release one lakh cusecs of water from both the dams and the people living on the banks of Kali river should be moved to safer places. The Kali river basin at Joida taluk has been receiving heavy rainfall and both Kadra and Kodasalli dams have been getting a huge inflow for the last two days.

As many as 10,500 cusecs of water was released from Kadra dam on Sunday and it has increased outflow to one lakh cusecs to ensure safety of the dam which has reached a water level of 34.5 metres. Meanwhile, the released water gushed into seven houses at Kadra village and the district administration has shifted 23 members of seven families to a rehabilitation centre at Kadra Government Primary School.

A small hillock ‘Shimgudda’ on the bank of Kali river near Bhaira village in Karwar taluk has developed cracks. Fearing landslide, all the three houses in the area have been evacuated from the bottom of the hillock. Gangavali river in Ankola taluk has caused floods at Kurve, Dandebag and a few island villages.

ALSO READ | Authorities promise relief items for Belagavi flood victims

The administration has shifted 99 families to four rehabilitation centres. Overflowing river at Sunkasala village entered Ankola-Hubballi Road, causing traffic jams for nearly two hours. The rains at Siddapur and Sirsi taluks had added huge quantity of water to Aghanashini river which flooded Kumta taluk. Hegde, Divagi and Masuru village roads have been submerged in the floodwater, triggering panic among villagers.

MLA Dinakar Shetty and other officials visited the villages and made facilities to set up rehabilitation centres. A car was damaged after a wall collapsed on it at Marigudi in Sirsi town. Heavy rains also submerged crops and farms in Kupagadde, Vaddala and Banavasi as Varada river is overflowing in Sirsi taluk. As Gangavali river in Yellapur taluk is also overflowing and water gushed into farms at Sunkasala village, causing huge losses to farmers.