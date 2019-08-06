Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rains: Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada

Kadra and Kodasalli dams have been getting a huge inflow of water for the last two days 

Published: 06th August 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Flood

A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Heavy rains in both coastal and Malnad regions of Uttara Kannada district created a havoc on Monday. Due to flooding of Kali, Gangavali and Aghanashini rivers, more than 100 families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres in Karwar, Ankola and Kumta taluks.

Till Monday evening, more than 1 tmc ft of water was released from Kodasalli and Kadra dams on the Kali river basin. The dam authorities have issued a letter stating that they will release one lakh cusecs of water from both the dams and the people living on the banks of Kali river should be moved to safer places. The Kali river basin at Joida taluk has been receiving heavy rainfall and both Kadra and Kodasalli dams have been getting a huge inflow for the last two days.

As many as 10,500 cusecs of water was released from Kadra dam on Sunday and it has increased outflow to one lakh cusecs to ensure safety of the dam which has reached a water level of 34.5 metres. Meanwhile, the released water gushed into seven houses at Kadra village and the district administration has shifted 23 members of seven families to a rehabilitation centre at Kadra Government Primary School.

A small hillock ‘Shimgudda’ on the bank of Kali river near Bhaira village in Karwar taluk has developed cracks. Fearing landslide, all the three houses in the area have been evacuated from the bottom of the hillock. Gangavali river in Ankola taluk has caused floods at Kurve, Dandebag and a few island villages.

ALSO READ | Authorities promise relief items for Belagavi flood victims

The administration has shifted 99 families to four rehabilitation centres. Overflowing river at Sunkasala village entered Ankola-Hubballi Road, causing traffic jams for nearly two hours. The rains at Siddapur and Sirsi taluks had added huge quantity of water to Aghanashini river which flooded Kumta taluk. Hegde, Divagi and Masuru village roads have been submerged in the floodwater, triggering panic among villagers.

MLA Dinakar Shetty and other officials visited the villages and made facilities to set up rehabilitation centres. A car was damaged after a wall collapsed on it at Marigudi in Sirsi town. Heavy rains also submerged crops and farms in Kupagadde, Vaddala and Banavasi as Varada river is overflowing in Sirsi taluk. As Gangavali river in Yellapur taluk is also overflowing and water gushed into farms at Sunkasala village, causing huge losses to farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttara Kannada Karnataka rains Karnataka Karnataka floods Karwar
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp