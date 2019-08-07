Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Helicopters, para commandos on standby as rising Krishna water makes evacuation difficult

According to Brigadier Govind Kalwad, the rescue operations conducted in the recent floods in Kerala was easier than evacuating people in Belagavi.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway in Karnataka. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the evacuation of people from flood-hit areas of Belagavi district turning dangerous due to the rise in the level of Krishna river, about 20 columns of Indian Army and para commandos have been deployed for the rescue operations.

According to Brigadier Govind Kalwad of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC), unlike the rescue operations conducted in the recent floods in Kerala, the evacuation of affected people in Belagavi is tougher.

READ| Karnataka floods: Officials rescued after being marooned overnight in overflowing stream  

"Evacuation of people in Kerala was easier as the flooded water was stagnant there. But in the flood-hit Belagavi villages, the rescue teams have to be cautious as they have
to evacuate people from gushing floodwaters. Moreover, the floods in North Karnakta this time covered a vast area in the Krishna basin,'' Brigadier Kalwad said.

However, he is confident that his team of soldiers is capable enough to carry out any kind of operations required to evacuate people from the flood-affected areas.

"We also have kept helicopters and para-commandos on stand by for rescue operations. Once the need arises, we will deploy them,'' he said. More troops of soldiers and boats are expected to arrive along with teams of defence engineers to the flood-hit areas, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Indian Army Belagavi Para commandos
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp