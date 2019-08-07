Karnataka floods: Helicopters, para commandos on standby as rising Krishna water makes evacuation difficult

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the evacuation of people from flood-hit areas of Belagavi district turning dangerous due to the rise in the level of Krishna river, about 20 columns of Indian Army and para commandos have been deployed for the rescue operations.

According to Brigadier Govind Kalwad of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC), unlike the rescue operations conducted in the recent floods in Kerala, the evacuation of affected people in Belagavi is tougher.

"Evacuation of people in Kerala was easier as the flooded water was stagnant there. But in the flood-hit Belagavi villages, the rescue teams have to be cautious as they have

to evacuate people from gushing floodwaters. Moreover, the floods in North Karnakta this time covered a vast area in the Krishna basin,'' Brigadier Kalwad said.

However, he is confident that his team of soldiers is capable enough to carry out any kind of operations required to evacuate people from the flood-affected areas.

"We also have kept helicopters and para-commandos on stand by for rescue operations. Once the need arises, we will deploy them,'' he said. More troops of soldiers and boats are expected to arrive along with teams of defence engineers to the flood-hit areas, he said.