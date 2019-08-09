Home States Karnataka

80,000 more flood-hit people evacuated in Karnataka

Joint rescue teams comprising personnel from Fire and Emergency Department, SDRF, NDRF, and Army have evacuated 1,24,291 people so far.

Rescue and relief operations conducted by the Indian Army and Navy in the flood affected districts of Karnataka.

Rescue and relief operations conducted by the Indian Army and Navy in the flood affected districts of Karnataka. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Authorities have evacuated 80,000 more people from flood-hit and rain-affected areas in Karnataka, where the rain fury in the last few days has left nine people dead.

Joint rescue teams comprising personnel from Fire and Emergency Department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army have evacuated 1,24,291 people so far, an official statement said Friday.

The cumulative figure for yesterday was 43,858.

Nine additional NDRF teams have been airlifted for rescue operations including five to Belagavi and two to Kodagu, the statement said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka government has released Rs 100 crore to flood-hit districts

Two Indian Air Force choppers have been deployed for rescue operations. "One more chopper will be deployed in Raichur", it said.

In Belagavi district, the worst-hit by the floods, six people have lost their lives, while 1,410 kms of road and 4,019 government buildings have been damaged.

"As on 8 am today (Friday), 3.91 lakh cusecs (of water) is reaching Belagavi border from Maharashtra," the statement said.

The floods and rains have left a trail of destruction in vast areas of north, coastal and Malnad districts of the State.

Other affected districts include Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgiri, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur.

