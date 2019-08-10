Karnataka floods: Government pegs loss at Rs 6000 crore, toll rises to 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy floods in North Karnataka and the coastal region has caused huge loss which is estimated over Rs 6000 crore, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. BSY was in Bengaluru on Saturday after his three-day visit to North Karnataka's flood-hit regions.

The Chief Minister said government officials and lawmakers are helping people to recover from the turmoils. More than Rs 100 crore have been released so far for relief activities, he said. A total loss worth Rs 6,000 crore has been estimated so far including houses, infrastructure facilities and livestock.

Yediyurappa said they have appealed to the central government to release Rs 3000 crore and a letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Union Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has reviewed the developments and knows about the ground situation. We are hoping the centre will release the amount we have requested,'' he said.

The CM also appealed corporate companies, businessmen, individuals to donate for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected places. He also thanked the state government employees for contributing a day's salary to the relief fund.

According to CM, 26 deaths have been officially confirmed so far. When asked about working as a one-man army, he said all MPs and MLAs of the state, including the non-BJP members, are working are assisting the officials.