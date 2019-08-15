Home States Karnataka

Death toll mounts to 61 in Karnataka floods, more than three lakh lodged in camps

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 were killed.

Destruction caused in flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka

Destruction caused in flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka (File| EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

ALSO READ| Karnataka floods: 62-year-old is now Charmadi’s hero

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 were killed. According to the data, at least 14 people remain missing. "Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now," the report stated. Out of the people rescued, as many as 3, 75,663 people are currently lodged in over 1, 096 relief camps. The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 859 animals reported dead.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in most parts of Karnataka, with extremely heavy falls at isolated areas of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

ALSO READ| Floods 'drown' BJP's euphoria on returning to power in Karnataka

In the wake of the damage caused due to the incessant rains, the administration of Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple, earlier in the day, donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

