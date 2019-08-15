Karnataka floods: 62-year-old is now Charmadi’s hero

Home States Karnataka

The entire Kolambe village is ravaged by floods with many houses partially or completely damaged.

Published: 15th August 2019

Monu carries a woman to safety in Kolambe in Dakshina Kannada. (Photo | Express)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

CHARMADI (DAKSHINA KANNADA): A brave senior citizen of a remote village of Dakshina Kannada district is now hailed as a “superhero”. Abdul Khadar (62) has rescued as many as 16 people stranded in the floods even before the state rescue machinery arrived.

According to Prakash Hosamata, president of Panchalingeshwara temple administration committee, the sexagenarian toiled on war-footing basis to rescue people and cattle affected by floods at Kolambe village in Charmadi gram panchayat limits. Khadar, popularly known as ‘Falcon Monu’ is currently at Panchalingeshwara temple helping the flood victims. After all his selfless work, Khadar, humbly said he just did what he was supposed to do in such a situation.

The entire Kolambe village is ravaged by floods with many houses partially or completely damaged.
Another villager, Mohammad Rafiq, said Khadar even carried some of the victims on his shoulders. “I never imagined the old man had so much energy. May Allah bless him with a long life,” he said.

Asked how he could carry people on his shoulders, given his age, Khadar said a situation like this demands more strength and the his action was extempore. He said he saved around 16 people. He is now hailed by many in Kolambe as ‘Superhero of Charmadi’.

