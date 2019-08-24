Home States Karnataka

Rebel Karnataka MLAs led by Ramesh Jarkiholi dash CM Yediyurappa's portfolio allocation hopes

While the CM is unable to wriggle out of the pressure exerted on him by the disqualified MLAs, he is also unwilling to take on senior ministers in his cabinet over the topic of portfolio allocation.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo| PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa might have managed to get a cabinet of his choice sworn in, allotting them portfolios is going to be another lengthy battle.

The group of 15 disqualified MLAs, has managed to put the process on hold, sources in the BJP said. 

Yediyurappa now finds himself in a Catch-22 situation.

Unable to wriggle out of the pressure exerted on him by the disqualified MLAs, he is also unwilling to take on senior ministers in his cabinet over the topic of portfolio allocation.

Sources said that the splinter group of MLAs, had been offered key portfolios, a promise they are keen to collect on should the Supreme Court judgement go in their favour.

For the past few days, all 15 disqualified MLAs have been camping in New Delhi holding a series of meetings ahead of the hearing of their case. 

Leading the group of disqualified MLAs is Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has opposed the allotment of any plum portfolios, set aside for the group, to any of the ministers already inducted.

As Jarkiholi and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli had struggled for almost one year to make Operation Lotus-II successful, the duo had been promised a bumper gift which could include the post of Deputy Chief Minister for Jarkiholi, sources added. Ramesh on Friday declined to talk on the issue. 

