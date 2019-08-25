Hospitals in Karnataka's Chitradurga get syringes, essential drugs after TNIE report

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Close on the heels of a report ‘Shortage of syringes, tablets a matter of concern in Chitradurga government hospitals’ that appeared in TNIE on Friday, the district received adequate supplies of the same on the same day.

District Health Officer Dr Palaksha told TNIE that 273 types of drugs, along with 9,85,700 syringes, were received by the district drug house on Friday and the same was immediately distributed to the 81 PHCs, 11 CHCs and 5 taluk hospitals in the district.

The TNIE report had highlighted that doctors and paramedics in various government-run rural hospitals of Chitradurga district were facing a challenge in procuring syringes, basic drugs like paracetamol, Diclofenac and other essential tablets.

Further, the report also stated that the temporary arrangement for syringes and drugs were made from the Zilla Arogya Raksha Samithi funds. The shortage, according to officials, was due to a technical glitch in the tendering process at the state-level.