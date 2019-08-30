Home States Karnataka

'Won't run or hide', says DK Shivakumar, sees political plot over ED summons

In a press conference, the former minister said he would explore more legal options to protect himself and face all inquiries.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Enforcement Directorate issued summons asking him to appear before it, Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged conspiracy. Even as the Karnataka High Court refused his plea to quash ED summons, the former minister said he would explore more legal options to protect himself. In a press conference held hours before he boarded a flight out of Bengaluru to New Delhi, the Vokkaliga strongman said he would face all inquiries and would not run or hide. After P Chidambaram, Congress fears that Shivakumar, who has been its go-to person during crisis, may follow suit with the ED. 

"Being a worker, MLA and former minister of the Congress I have to face a lot of pain. I have been a victim of various circumstances but that has never bothered me since I love my party. I am a law-abiding citizen. How can I disrespect the law while being a lawmaker myself? Everything is above the law. I will go to the ED office," Shivakumar told reporters. Insisting that he has been on the radar of his political enemies since the time he guarded legislators of Gujarat in 2017 to ensure Ahmed Patel's election into the Rajya Sabha. 

"I have to fight this legally and politically. This is a politically motivated conspiracy against me. I haven't done anything wrong and am ready to face anything. I have fulfiled every responsibility the party entrusted me with. It doesn't matter who supports me or doesn't here. I have done my job and I will face the consequences that come with it," DK Shivakumar said taking a jibe at State Unit leaders like Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao with whom he has been at loggerheads. 

Accusing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of vindictive politics, Shivakumar threatened to go on a protest if the BJP government stalls setting up of a medical college in Kanakpura. "On the floor of the House Yediyurappa said he won't indulge in hate politics but I just wish him the best now. All approvals given by the coalition government have been stalled. He has begun sowing the seeds of vindictive politics.  I appeal that he withdraws his order and allow a medical college to be built in my constituency. If now, I will sit on a dharna," Shivakumar said. 

