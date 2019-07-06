Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's operation resort politics shifts to Mumbai after 13 Cong-JD(S) MLAs resign

The aircraft according to sources was hired by leaders from the BJP to facilitate the exit of these MLAs from the sphere of influence of the Congress and JDS troubleshooters.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 10:54 AM

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A chartered aircraft carrying an important group, 10 MLAs of the coalition government  who resigned on Saturday, has reached Mumbai. It has been confirmed that 13 MLAs in all have tendered their resignations.

The group left Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru after being cloistered with the Governor for over an hour. After making a brief statement to the media, the group immediately left of the HAL airport where a chartered flight was waiting. The flight, with call sign VT-JUI, is registered with a group owned by a BJP leader, sources said.

A Bombardier Challenger 350, the aircraft according to sources was hired by leaders from the BJP to facilitate the exit of these MLAs from the sphere of influence of the Congress and JDS troubleshooters. However, BJP leaders defended the hiring of the aircraft and said that it belonged to a charter company and could have been hired by anyone.

But sources in the coalition government said that everything had been planned for Saturday since a few days back. Right from booking a place in UB City in Bengaluru to taking the MLAs to the Vidhana Soudha in a transport vehicle with protection, to prevent counter poaching. The aircraft and the hospitality extended to the MLAs once they landed has also been in the pipeline for some days, coalition sources said.

Here's the list of MLAs who tendered resignation:

  1. Pratapgoud Patil

  2. Byreti Basavaraj

  3. Ramesh Jarkiholi

  4. H Viswhanath

  5. Ramalinga Reddy

  6. S T Somashekar

  7. Gopaliah 

  8. Anand Singh

  9. Shivaram Hebbar 

  10. Munirathna

  11. BC Patil

  12. KC Narayana gowda 

  13. Mahesh Kumtalli

 

