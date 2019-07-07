Karnataka political quake had its epicentre in Mysuru

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The political quake that has hit the 13-month-old Congress- JD(S) government headed by H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday has its epicentre in Mysuru. The JD(S) leadership, suspicious over the movements of a few MLAs from Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru, had brought them under the lens.



The script was written by the senior leaders who played a decisive role in giving a shock to the government.

Though internal tremors within the coalition were there for more than one year causing embarrassment to the coalition government, it took a serious turn when former JD(S) president A H Vishwanath called on his godfather and veteran leader V Srinivasa Prasad, MP, to discuss Siddaramaiah’s alleged continued dominance.

Denied a cabinet berth and also not made a member of the Congress- JD(S) government co-ordination committee, Vishwanath stepped up his attack on Siddaramaiah to warm up to MLAs and leaders against Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

Though he was hopeful that he may get into the cabinet, he again had to face disappointment when two Independents were inducted.

He blamed the CLP leaders for his non-inclusion.

Enraged over the raw deal meted out to him by the party and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Vishwanath decided to call it quits.

ALSO READ | Karnataka's operation resort politics shifts to Mumbai after 13 Cong-JD(S) MLAs resign

He said ‘enough is enough’ and drew a blueprint to bring down the government and contacted Congress rebels and fence sitters. This also triggered the chain reaction with veteran Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy and Roshan Baig stepping up attack on the party leadership.

Vishwanath then called on Ramalinga Reddy. Later, he hinted that he would quit the party, took a trip to Guwahati and then to Delhi. He had a series of meetings with BJP leaders and waited to act after the new moon day.

“We are exhausted. We never expected power but expected respect in the government and party. We have decided to walk out as we were not taken into confidence or not shown respect,” he said.

Ramalinga Reddy, known for keeping a low profile and his loyalty to Congress, told Vishwanath on Friday that they would come out of the party if he took the lead, said sources. Reddy’s extreme step also made a few more to follow suit.

Sources said Vishwanath said that he was in no mood to contest the bypolls and was assured by BJP that he would be accommodated in the Upper House or into the NDA ministry.