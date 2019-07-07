Reverse swing: Karnataka minister says five BJP MLAs in touch with Congress

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: On a day when a spate of resignations of Congress MLAs hit the coalition government like a thunderstorm, Minister of Sugar RB Thimmapur made another startling announcement. “Five MLAs of the BJP are in contact with the Congress,” he said, fueling speculation of reverse poaching.

Amidst the political developments on Saturday, the leaders of Congress and JD(S) believe that the grievances of the dissident legislators will be addressed by the party high command and they will be asked to reconsider their resignations, Thimmapur said.

“As I said earlier, five legislators of the BJP are in contact with the Congress and they are ready to leave their party if the situation turns critical. Even the party high command is in contact with them and has asked for their support over the phone. The BJP legislators assured us that they will support us (Congress) when required. The names will be revealed in the future,” he said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka's operation resort politics shifts to Mumbai after 13 Cong-JD(S) MLAs resign

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Deputy Opposition Party leader Govind Karjol, speaking to The New Sunday Express said, “We are silently observing the political developments in the state. There is no operation lotus. Further decisions will be taken after consulting the party high command.”

JDS MLA Devanand Chavan expressed his solidarity with the party and said, “It is because of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda I have become a legislator. It is my responsibility to strengthen the morale of the party. I will head to Bengaluru only after receiving orders from high command.”