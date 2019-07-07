Home States Karnataka

Reverse swing: Karnataka minister says five BJP MLAs in touch with Congress

On a day when a spate of resignations of Congress MLAs hit the coalition government like a thunderstorm, Minister  of Sugar RB Thimmapur made another startling announcement.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: On a day when a spate of resignations of Congress MLAs hit the coalition government like a thunderstorm, Minister of Sugar RB Thimmapur made another startling announcement. “Five MLAs of the BJP are in contact with the Congress,” he said, fueling speculation of reverse poaching.

Amidst the political developments on Saturday, the leaders of Congress and JD(S) believe that the grievances of the dissident legislators will be addressed by the party high command and they will be asked to reconsider their resignations, Thimmapur said.

“As I said earlier, five legislators of the BJP are in contact with the Congress and they are ready to leave their party if the situation turns critical. Even the party high command is in contact with them and has asked for their support over the phone. The BJP legislators assured us that they will support us (Congress) when required. The names will be revealed in the future,” he said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka's operation resort politics shifts to Mumbai after 13 Cong-JD(S) MLAs resign

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Deputy Opposition Party leader Govind Karjol, speaking to The New Sunday Express said, “We are silently observing the political developments in the state. There is no operation lotus. Further decisions will be taken after consulting the party high command.”

JDS MLA Devanand Chavan expressed his solidarity with the party and said, “It is because of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda I have become a legislator. It is my responsibility to strengthen the morale of the party. I will head to Bengaluru only after receiving orders from high command.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Karnataka BJP Karnataka MLAs Congress-JDS Karnataka Crisis 
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp