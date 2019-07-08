Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy meets dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru

The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: With Karnataka in the throes of a political crisis, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

ALSO READ | Karnataka political crisis: Rebel MLAs firm on quitting, reject ministry offers

With the dramatic turn of events, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.

Apart from Reddy, who is considered to be a senior Congressman, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil also tendered their resignations. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations.

As many as 10 of the rebel MLAs are believed to be housed in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel.

TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Crisis congress jds
