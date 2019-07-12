Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy confident of smooth Monsoon session

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Unfazed by the political crisis gripping Karnataka, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday exuded confidence that the monsoon session of the state legislature would be smooth.

"We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful legislative session," tweeted Kumaraswamy in Kannada hours ahead of the beginning of the 10-day Monsoon session.

Rejecting opposition BJP's demand for his ouster after 16 rebel legislators of the ruling JD-S-Congress resigned and two lawmakers withdrew support, Kumaraswamy said the coalition government was strong despite efforts to de-stabilise it by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Playing down state Tourism Minister and JD-S MLA Sa Ra Mahesh's meeting with some state BJP leaders at a state guest house here on Thursday night, the Chief Minister said the media should not give much importance to it.

"It is unnecessary to give importance to Mahesh's casual meeting with (the) BJP leaders at the new building of the Kumara Krupa guesthouse, managed by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which comes under his portfolio," said Kumaraswamy in another tweet.

