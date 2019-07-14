'Will have more MLAs than the BJP': Sa Ra Mahesh on Karnataka crisis  

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: Considered to be one of the ministers closest to chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Sa Ra Mahesh even accompanied the CM during his US visit, when the spate of resignations began closer home. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Mahesh narrates his view of the political crisis and the drama surrounding it.

Do you think at this stage the coalition government will survive?

Yes, we will survive, we have survived so far and will survive even this challenge. Mark my words, we will have more MLAs than the BJP, please do not ask me to explain further. We are working in sync to manage the crisis.

What has caused this crisis? Is it ‘ego,’ clashes?

No, it is just avarice and greed for more. K Sudhakar wants more. H Vishwanath, he stood outside Deve Gowda’s house and said all ‘I want is to have the honor of being an MLA till my last breath’. So many are ‘shopping list’ MLAs.

Many MLAs complain of not getting officials of their choice?

For example, the official for Varuna constituency was posted during Siddaramaiah’s time and has not been changed. If the administration fails, who is blamed? The CM or the MLAs or Ministers? In any regime does the CM post IAS, IPS officers based on MLAs preferences?

Some say the entire problem is because of the rift between Sidaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy. Your take?

There is no rift between them. The rift if at all could be between their followers. Personally between the two, they share a good relationship.

You met BJP state in-charge Muralidhar Rao and DCM Eshwarappa recently. Was it just a chance meeting like you said?

It was just a chance meeting, nothing more.

People say as a party, you have lost the ability to win elections. What do you think?

That is not true. See the ULB polls, did we not do well? The parliamentary polls we did badly because of ‘greed.’

There is talk that Congress MLA K Sudhakar is leaving?

He will not leave.

Are you happy in politics?

No one with some conscience and self-respect can be happy under such circumstances.