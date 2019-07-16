Home States Karnataka

I will return to Bengaluru in 24 hours, says I Monetary Fund scam accused Mansoor Khan

Interestingly, he said that he has made a detailed list of all the movable and immovable assets and the names of the people who took a bribe from him.

He ‘tearfully’ claims that fleeing the country was a ‘big mistake’ (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multicrore I Monetary Fund scam, released yet another video on Monday afternoon announcing his return to Bengaluru in the next 24 hours.

The seven-minute video, according to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), is from Mansoor, but they are yet to ascertain the source of the video.

In the video, Khan said that he had made all arrangements for his return, including booking his flight ticket.

He claims that his health has been deteriorating and he needs immediate cardiac surgery, which he is not able to afford in the country he is holed up in.

In the video, Khan said, “I have been trying my best to get back to India, but due to my ill-health, I was on bedrest for a whole month.”

He said that he would keep his word and ensure that the IMA investors’ money was returned. Mansoor claims that he has no money to get treated in the country where he was.

He further goes on to state that if surgery was performed on him, he would not be able to return for a month-and-a-half. He says, “I want to come back to India. I want to cooperate with the officers and ensure that the money is returned to all my clients. After that, even if death is written in my destiny, I approve of it.”

He ‘tearfully’ claims that fleeing the country was a ‘big mistake’.

He alleges that anti-social elements and politicians forced him to take this step. He said that he was unaware of his family’s whereabouts or their general safety.

Interestingly, he said that he has made a detailed list of all the movable and immovable assets and the names of the people who took a bribe from him.

He said, “I will reveal all the names and ensure that money reaches people who think they are cheated,” He requests his investors to be patient and understanding.

“I request you all to support me and please for God’s sake and my sake keep your anger at bay for sometime. With your support I will fight this case. I don’t even have a lawyer to fight my case. I am hoping once I reach there God will show me some way. I am risking all this and coming back because I want to come back and sort this issue. Please be with me,” he said in tears.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Girish S, an investigating officer with the SIT said,” Let’s wait and watch how he plans to come back. He has claimed several things earlier too. If he claims he will return, let him do so.” he said.

