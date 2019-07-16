Home States Karnataka

IMA scam: Roshan Baig's advocate knocks HC door after SIT detains Karnataka Congress MLA

The detention also took on a political hue when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter, accusing the BJP of having a role in Baig's planned trip.

Published: 16th July 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig's advocate filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday questioning the detention of his client in connection with IMA case.

Baig was detained at around 9 PM on Monday by the team at the International Airport in Devanahalli. 

Confirming the detention, a senior officer from the SIT said, "Roshan Baig, MLA from Shivajinagar has been detained for questioning from the Kempegowda International Airport when he was about to take off in a private chartered aircraft. It will be verified if his sudden plan to leave Bengaluru has anything to do with the recent release of the video by Mansoor Khan."

The detention also took on a political hue when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter, accusing the BJP of having a role in Baig's planned trip.

Sharing a flight manifest which listed Baig as travelling with one more passenger named Santosh, Kumaraswamy alleged that the second person was none other than BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant.

"I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr. Baig," Kumaraswamy said in his tweet. 

Kumaraswamy, who faces an all-important trust vote on Thursday, went on to allege that BJP MLA Yogeshwar CP was also present when Baig was detained.

ALSO READ | I will return to Bengaluru in 24 hours, says I Monetary Fund scam accused Mansoor Khan

He also accused Karnataka BJP of helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA fraud case.

"BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that BJP Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilizing the government through horse trading," he said.

He charged the BJP with 'horse trading' and said that it was evident that they were involved in the political crisis that his government finds itself in.

Baig, who was suspended from Congress for anti-party activities, had said on July 8 that he would quit the party and join BJP.

A day later, he resigned from his membership in the state Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP as a reply to the Chief Minister said that the chief minister is using the state machinery to save his government as Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT.

The BJPs twitter handle said: “CM HD Kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his govt now. Mr. Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT. This shows how the state Govt is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs’ using the institutions.”

(With ENS Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roshan Baig Karnataka Congress IMA Scam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp