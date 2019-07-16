Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Speaker to address trust vote, disqualifications

As if the 16 resignations were not enough, Ramesh Kumar also has to look into the disqualification petition filed by the Congress against MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Speaker Ramesh Kumar will address the house on Thursday.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar will address the house on Thursday. ( Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While legislators of Karnataka, lodged at resorts and hotels, are allowed a mid-week break of sorts with the House reconvening only on Thursday, it’s a hectic week for Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

After consultations with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and leader of the Opposition BS Yeddyurappa, Speaker Ramesh Kumar decided on Thursday, July 18, to begin discussions on the vote of confidence.

In the meantime, the Speaker has two more issues to address before Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, that had ordered status quo on petitions filed by rebel MLAs of the coalition, is expected to deliver its verdict, depending on which Ramesh Kumar is likely to chart the next course of action on the 16 resignations.

ALSO READ: Quit today or seek trust vote, says BJP to Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

The Speaker will also meet senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, whose meeting with the former to explain the grounds of his resignation was put off to Tuesday.

The Congress is pinning its hopes on Reddy withdrawing his resignation, but the MLA’s absence from a party meeting on Monday evening continues to keep the leaders on edge.

As if the 16 resignations were not enough, Ramesh Kumar also has to look into the disqualification petition filed by the Congress against MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli.

The duo, according to Ramesh Kumar, has not appeared before him to explain their stand, in response to the disqualification petition.

With uncertainty looming large over the outcome of Thursday’s possible floor test, the Speaker is likely to take a decision on the disqualification petitions.

In case the House is dissolved in case of Kumaraswamy not passing the floor test, and no parties staking claim to form a government, the disqualification notice against the two MLAs will become infructuous.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Political Crisis Karnataka trust vote
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp