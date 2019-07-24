Home States Karnataka

Resilient Yeddyurappa to stake claim on Thursday, set to be Karnataka CM for fourth time

BJP strongman reaps the reward after mounting seventh attack; blueprint for new govt ready, long wait for rebels

Published: 24th July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa celebrates after winning the vote of confidence at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa celebrates after winning the vote of confidence at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dogged, determined and patient, BJP’s CM-in-waiting BS Yeddyurappa finally succeeded, in his seventh attempt, in dislodging the coalition government. The Lingayat strongman is set to be chief minister for the fourth time, and the second time in the past 15 months. 

He will stake claim to form the next government on Thursday, and the remaining members of his cabinet will be sworn in after a week.

READ MORE | 'Ashamed to vote for these politicians': Angry Bengalurians lambast "selfish" Karnataka MLAs

The Supreme Court adjourning to Wednesday the hearing of the petition filed by the Independent candidates, came as a relief to Yeddyurappa. He saw to it that his flock stayed together and away from the Congress-JDS machinations to ‘reverse poach’ saffron party MLAs. 

The BJP has drawn up its list of probable candidates and their seniority, along with caste equations, and will now take the high command’s nod to form the ministry.

Across the state, BJP workers took to the streets after Kumaraswamy lost the confidence vote, to celebrate the return of Yeddyurappa as chief minister. Party insiders want the swearing-in to happen on Thursday itself, as they don’t want opposition parties to take advantage of the cases pending before the Supreme Court, or attempt to instil confidence in the rebel MLAs.

READ MORE | The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition that never really took off in Karnataka

BJP MLAs were taken back to the resort, where BSY was to address them on Tuesday night. A letter claiming the support of 107 MLAs, including two Independents, will be submitted to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday.

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao told TNIE, “Our parliamentary board will meet and decide the next step. We will follow the procedure and won’t rush.’’ He said they will have a legislature party meeting on Wednesday and only then decide who will be elected leader and after that, the party will go to the Governor to stake claim. 

BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said BSY will call on Governor on Wednesday. He said there will be not much of a delay in the induction of ministers, and the ministry is likely to be a balanced one.

Sources said it will be a long wait for the coalition rebels to get a place in the ministry as their petitions are pending before the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Congress and JDS have announced that the rebel MLAs will not be ‘reinducted’ into the party, come what may. They have also pressed for disqualification so that they are not inducted into the new government.

The rebels have sought four weeks’ time to appear before the Speaker, and have also questioned the way they were served notice by the Speaker two days ago.

They also raised objections, citing the fact that the Congress had not served them the mandatory notice seeking reply to the petitions, and claimed that they have so far not got copies of the complaints filed by the coalition.

BSY also held a closed-door meeting with legal experts to seek their opinion, and reportedly assured rebels that their interests will be protected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp