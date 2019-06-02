Home States Karnataka

Hindi imposition: Karnataka CM opposes three language policy, says one language shouldn't be imposed on others

The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted in the previous Modi government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Joining the chorus against a proposal for teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday said one language should not be imposed on others in the name of the three-language formula.

"I am aware of the draft education policy released by the HRD Ministry yesterday.

One language should not be imposed on others for any reason in the name of three-language policy. State governments stand will be known to the Centre after gathering more information on this issue," he tweeted.

READ | Imposing three language formula will lead to linguistic chauvinism: CPM 

The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted in the previous Modi government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

It has already drawn strong opposition from parties, including the DMK, in Tamil Nadu who alleged it tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi.

Meanwhile, newly elected Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejaswi Surya termed the opposition to Hindi as an act of Breaking India forces.

READ | 'Imposing Hindi like setting a warehouse on fire': Tamil Nadu opposes Centre's three-language policy

It's sad that a few people with vested interests have created a 'Hindi Imposition' sentiment despite these facts being in the public domain.

"These 'Breaking India' forces are afraid that if this policy sees the light of the day, their hideous agenda of disintegrating Bharat by peddling false narratives will fall flat, Surya tweeted.

He said people will understand the "hidden narrative" and would not let these forces win.

In the wake of the controversy, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had Saturday clarified the committee had only prepared a draft report and no decision has been taken on implementing it.

He asserted no language should be imposed on anyone.

The panel was constituted by Javadekar when he was HRD minister in the previous Modi government.

"The committee has submitted its report. The draft has been prepared but government has not taken any decision. It is just a misunderstanding. We will only take a decision after feedback on the draft has been received," Javadekar had said.

 

