Karnataka Congress dissolved; state chief, working president unchanged

Rumblings within the Karnataka Congress have grown ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state.

Published: 19th June 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first ever big rejig of the Congress post the Lok Sabha election drubbing, the grand old party dissolved the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Only KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and working President Eshwar Khandre have been retained in their current posts.

All office bearers of the state unit have been stripped of their appointments making way for fresh faces to be inducted into the committee. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the party's decision to dissolve the existing committee. "The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee. The President and the Working President remain unchanged," a press release from Venugopal's office said.

We had sent a report to the AICC about ten days ago that we need to reshuffle the KPCC. The high command is in agreement with our proposal and has dissolved the committee. The process of appointments will begin soon after we hold discussions with senior leaders," said Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC. 

The AICC's decision to retain the top two office bearers, especially at a time when senior leaders like Roshan Baig had publicly abused Rao, comes as a firm message that the party is rallying behind its Karnataka Unit President. 

