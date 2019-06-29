Youth stabs MBA student, attempts suicide in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A youth stabbed a post-graduate student multiple times and attempted suicide near Bagambila in Ullal police station limits on Friday. The video of the crime was circulated on social media.

Deeksha (22), a resident of Bagambila was allegedly stabbed by a youth Sushanth (22), a resident of Shaktinagar. The accused came on a bike when Deeksha was returning from her college and attacked her.

The victim suffered severe injuries on leg, chest and stomach. She screamed for help and when the locals gathered at the spot, the accused tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat repeatedly. Both were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Deralakatte. The victim’s condition is said to be critical.

ACP Ramarao, Ullal inspector Gopikrishna and Konaje police visited the spot. Police suspect that prima facie it appears to be a case of one-sided love. Earlier, Sushanth was booked by Karkala rural police for misbehaving and physically harassing Deeksha on April 24, 2019. Sushanth was Deeksha’s dance master.