Monkey fever: Sagar taluk sees four deaths in four days

SHIVAMOGGA: There has been a sudden spurt in Kyasanur Forest Disease-related deaths in the district since March 1. The number of deaths due to this tick-borne disease, also called monkey fever, which was nil for seven weeks since January 4, has shown an upward trend with four people succumbing in and around Aralagodu forest in Sagar taluk. On an average, one death was reported each day from March 1 to 4. According to Health Department sources, the KFD death toll in the district this season stands at 10.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said ticks are present in large numbers in Aralagodu forest when compared to Thirthahalli forest. “Another reason is that houses are located close to the forest in Aralagodu ... also, KFD ticks are affecting those residing close to the hills. Ticks can fly up to 30 metres and fall in human habitation due to strong wind. When people come in contact with these ticks, they get infected with the virus,” he said.

Dr Suragihalli said the health and forest departments are jointly sprinkling Malathion powder, an organophosphate insecticide, to kill the ticks. “Fogging is also being done around houses close to the forests and inside forests,” he said, adding that 19 monkeys that died in Aralagodu this season have tested positive for KFD virus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand has instructed the forest department to create firebreak around villages to prevent the spread of ticks.