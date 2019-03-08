Sumalatha says Congress workers in no mood to support JD(S), DC Thammanna hits back

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Veteran actress Sumalatha has said that she has been receiving an overwhelming response from the public during her campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls. “Congressmen are supporting me,” she said while interacting with mediapersons on Thursday. Over Congress-JD(S) tie-up, she said, “Congress workers are in no mood to support JD(S). It is a matter of self-respect for local Congress workers. The question of existence is haunting the local Congress leaders and workers.”

She also reiterated that she will not contest from anywhere else, except Mandya. Over rumours of invitation from the BJP, Sumalatha said that no BJP leader has contacted her till now. “If they approach me, I will hold talks with them, and will let everyone know my decision,” she added.

Sumalatha was later given a rousing reception and taken out in an open jeep procession by her fans. She was greeted by public as well as political leaders from different parties, including JD(S) and Congress. Addressing the gathering at Raitha Bhavan, Sumalatha said that a few who had assured her that they will stand by the family have disappeared over the past three months.

“Some people are targeting me, asking people not to vote for those from cinema world. Where has Nikhil come from?,” she asked.“Nikhil’s entry will encourage family politics. Ambareesh never did family politics like H D Deve Gowda and D C Thamanna,” she said.Sumalatha said that she will contest as an independent candidate if denied ticket.

Thammanna hits back

Transport Minister D C Thammanna hit back at Sumalatha, asking how many people she spoke to all these years. “Ambareesh had a long stint in politics. How many times did you try to hear the problems of the people?,” he asked. “People should not get cheated by colourful talks, and they should vote for Nikhil,” he said.