Sumalatha vs Nikhil: DK Shivakumar to meet Mandya Congress leaders today

Shivakumar has called a meeting of Mandya district Congress leaders in Bengaluru on Sunday.   

Published: 10th March 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka minister

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Sumalatha Ambareesh Vs Nikhil Gowda poll war is heating up in Mandya, and amid the buzz that some party leaders are covertly supporting her, Congress swung into action and deputed Water Resources Minister and Vokkaliga strongman D K Shivakumar to deal with the issue. 

Shivakumar who was in Haveri for the Rahul Gandhi rally on Saturday, is expected to meet the Congress leaders like Narendra Swamy, R Bandisiddegowda, Cheluvaraya Swamy and former MLAs in this regard.

