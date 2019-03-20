Home States Karnataka

Karnataka building collapse: Death toll mounts to seven, 55 rescued, at least 15 still trapped

Rescuers had pulled out 55 people from the rubble of the four-storeyed under construction building, which collapsed Tuesday evening at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad, about 400 km from here

Rescue teams on spot of the building collapse in Karnataka's Dharwad.

DHARWAD: Frantic search is on for survivors trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar on Tuesday. Until Wednesday night, the rescue teams had brought out 55 people to safety and retrieved seven bodies. However, 18 people are still feared trapped. Close to 2,000 personnel from various forces, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and governmental agencies, are at the site. The NDRF has said that the rescue may stretch to three days.

The family members of missing persons are in touch with the police. Based on the complaints, it is estimated that at least 18 more people may be trapped. A help desk has been set up at the site. The NDRF members said they had traced the presence of four people on the ground floor, and were trying to establish contact with them. The  team confirmed their presence by using the Victim Location Camera (VLC), which was placed under the debris after drilling a hole.  On the other side of the building, a woman’s voice was heard and the rescue team is removing the debris to rescue her.

Regional Commissioner Tushar Girinath said though the city corporation issued the completion certificate, it did not issue the occupancy certificate as the construction work was going on.  He said the DC would conduct an inquiry on what basis the completion certificate was issued and how shops were allowed to be occupied without proper certification. 

Magisterial probe to be ordered
Regional Commissioner Tushar Girinath said a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the tragedy. “The samples of building material will be sent to private labs to check for the quality,” he said.

