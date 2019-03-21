We are loyal to Sumalatha, ready to face action: Congress workers

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A day after top leaders of JD(S) and Congress sent a clear message to put up a united fight against their arch rival BJP in the state, it was indeed a contrasting picture in Mandya on Wednesday.

Thousands of Congress workers turned up to express their solidarity with actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Narasimha, the incumbent president of Congress ST Block, Nagamangala, said, “I am ready to face any action taken by the high command. But, I owe my loyalty to Sumalatha. Be it former chief minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, I don’t have any regrets. Let them hobnob with any leaders of the regional party, we cannot bury the hatchets by compromising with our self-respect.”Mahesh, a Congressman from Channappana Doddi said, “Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s claim that he has helped the agrarian community is nothing but a farce.”

Congress leaders Shivanna and Srikanta from the same village agreed.

Vasu, son of ‘Bullet’ Krishna, president of Ambareesh Fans Association from Mangala village, said, “Ambareesh never ignore people and always cared for Mandya over Cauvery river water sharing dispute. He stepped down as the Union minister. Can we expect such acumen from Kumaraswamy and others?”

Later, at the public meeting addressed by Sumalatha, many Congress leaders were seen on the dais, showing their support.