Dharwad building collapse: Death toll mounts to 15, rescue ops continue

DHARWAD: At least 15 people have lost their lives due to the collapse of an under-construction building here on Tuesday.

"It has been more than 72 hours, the operation is still on. Till now, the death toll is 15," Sunil Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services), Karnataka told ANI.

An FIR was registered on Friday against five people, including owners of the four-storeyed building situated in Kumareshwar Nagar, namely Basavraj Nigadi, Ravi Sabrad, Mahabaleshwar Puradgudi and Gangappa Shintre, and an engineer Vivek Pawar.

While the four partners of Renuka Construction surrendered before the police, Vivek Pawar was taken into custody from Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had visited the site on Thursday and told the media here that several people were suspected to be trapped under the rubble. He had also said the district administration has already announced a magisterial inquiry and the government is ready to appoint a retired High Court judge if required.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force airlifted two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Karnataka's Hubli from Hindon in Uttar Pradesh to join the rescue and search operation.

The rescue operation is being conducted jointly by the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force.