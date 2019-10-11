Home States Karnataka

I-T department seizes Rs 5 crore cash in raids against former Karnataka dy CM G Parameshwara, others

In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka such as former MP RL Jalappa's son J Rajendra.

Published: 11th October 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Income Tax Department has seized about Rs 5 crore cash during raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and others, officials said on Friday.  They said the raids that began on Thursday are ongoing at about 25 locations. About Rs 5 crore cash has been seized till now from various premises that were searched, they said.

ALSO READ| I-T raids before bypolls is vendetta, says Congress

In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka - the former deputy chief minister and former MP RL Jalappa's son J Rajendra. The raids are in connection with a multi-crore tax evasion case linked to the NEET exams, officials said.

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Besides raiding the office, residence and institutions belonging to Parameshwara, the I-T officials also searched the residence of his brother G Shivaprasad and personal assistant Ramesh, sources in the department said.

ALSO READ| I-T seizes account books of SSAHE colleges

While Parameshwara's family runs the Siddhartha Group of Institutions, which was established by his father HM Gangadharaiah 58 years ago, Rajendra runs the RL Jalappa Institute of Technology at Doddaballapura and Kolar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
karnataka IT raids G Parameshwara RL Jalappa Income Tax Department Karnataka Congress raids
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp