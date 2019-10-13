Home States Karnataka

Narendra Modi has time to 'campaign' for US President but not for flood-hit Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said Modi did not visit Karnataka, he instead was touring foreign countries and had gone to campaign for US President Trump.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he had time to campaign for US President Donald Trump, seeking a second term in the general elections there in 2020, but not to visit flood-ravaged Karnataka.

Terming the BJP as "fascist" and "dictatorial," the former Chief Minister accused the state government of 'colluding' with the Assembly Speaker in restricting the media from covering the proceedings of the House.

"This time it was unprecedented floods in the state along with drought in some parts..central government gave aid only after 60 days that too Rs 1,200 crore..according to me damage suffered is more than Rs 1 lakh crore," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, he said, "Modi did not visit Karnataka, he instead was touring foreign countries and had gone to campaign for US President Donald Trump."

ALSO READ: BJP using I-T to target Congress leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah

"..Narendra Modi tweets as soon as there were floods in Bihar, expressing sympathy. In Karnataka when there were about 90 deaths and four to five people are still missing due to floods, he did not express sympathy," he added.

As many as 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in the state were affected by floods, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

About 3400 cattles and 91 people died during rains and floods in August.

Further attacking the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, "Narendra Modi claims to have a 56-inch chest..what is the use of having a big chest without a motherly heart inside it? Having a heart that cares for poor, farmers is very important."

Questioning the use of Karnataka sending 25 BJP MPs, who according to him have "failed" in getting proper relief to the state, he sought to know how people who protested against the Udupi Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, elected her once again.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah overcomes dissent within Congress, becomes Leader of Opposition

"Has she visited the flood affected regions of her constituency?" he asked.

Amid criticism over the delay in sanctioning funds, the Centre had recently released Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief to the state, which had sent a damage estimate of Rs 35,160.81 crore.

Siddaramaiah also alleged that Speaker and the state government colluded in restricting camerapersons, both electronic and print media, from covering the proceedings of the assembly session.

"This means that BJP does not believe in parliamentary democracy, basically they are fascist and believe in dictatorship, the same thing Hitler also used to do..," he added.

The Leader of Opposition alleged the budget was passed without proper discussion on demands, violating rules and procedures of the assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Karnataka  Karnataka floods Siddaramiah Narendra Modi Donald Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp