Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai criticises Sonia for visiting jailed Congressman DK Shivakumar

The Home Minister said that he would not go into the merits of the case being faced by the Karnataka Congress leader and that the BJP is not at all responsible for whatever has happened.

Published: 23rd September 2019

Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Criticising Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of meeting money-laundering scam accused DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail, Karnataka Home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that though every citizen has the liberty to visit accused in jails, it is "morally wrong for personalities of such stature."

Speaking to media here, Bommai said that he would not go into the merits of the case being faced by the Karnataka Congress leader and that the BJP is not at all responsible for whatever has happened.

When asked on whether the party has any 'Plan-B' for if the disqualified MLAs don't get any relief by the Supreme Court immediately with regard to facilitating, Bommai said that senior leaders of the party would take a call on that.  

He added that a sub-committee of the cabinet would examine the entire process of implementation of Amendment to Article 371J from the beginning with regard to filling up of the vacancies in Hyderabad Karnataka region from the date of notification. "The government would rectify any lacuna if found. The government is committed to implement Article 371J in a proper way," he said.

