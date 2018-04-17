KOCHI: The cops accused in the Sreejith custodial death case are likely to be arrested soon as the special investigation team (SIT) led by IG S Sreejith has initiated proceedings for the same after levelling charges under Section 302 of the IPC.

A senior police officer, privy to the information, told 'Express' that murder charges have been recorded against the accused cops, who will be arrested soon. "We need to collect statements from other accused who were arrested along with the victim Sreejith," the officer said.

"Certain procedures need to be completed for securing the arrest warrant against the accused policemen. In a couple of days' time, we will complete it," the officer added.

The four policemen in question are North Paravur CI Crispin Sam, Varappuzha SI Deepak, Grade ASI Sudheer and Sr CPO Santhosh Baby. The incident has already affected the career prospects of Sam as the department has removed his name from the promotion list.

Sources added that the SIT was under tremendous pressure because a few other personnel belonging to the Rural Tiger Force were also involved in the incident and the police were unable to pinpoint them.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Benny Behanan on Monday came out with serious allegations against the manner in which the SIT is conducting the probe. "SIT head IG Sreejith himself is facing a lot of cases and his track record is not clean. The government should change the SIT head," he said, adding that the police have been going slow with the probe to help the real culprits go scot-free.