Home States Kerala

Family brutally killed: Autopsy report

As per the post mortem report, multiple injuries of a similar nature were spotted from four of the dead bodies.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

The 4-member family who were brutally killed in Mundanmudy

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Following the murder of a 4-member family at Mundanmudi near Vannappuram in Idukki, the post mortem report on Thursday revealed they were brutally killed by more than two persons by injuring them with multiple objects like hammer, knife and granite stones.Krishnan, 54, of Kanattu house, Kambakakaanam near Vannappuram; his wife Susheela, 50, daughter Arsha, 21, and son Arjun, 17, were found buried inside a pit near the house on Wednesday. 

Also read | Police suspect ‘hired killers’ behind murder of family at Mundanmudy

Their bodies were unearthed from the pit by Kaliyar police on Wednesday afternoon after being informed by the local people who found blood stains inside the house, while they were conducting a search for the family who went missing four days ago. The post mortem was conducted at the Medical College Hospital at Kottayam. The mortal remains were brought back home by noon, in four separate ambulances.

As per the post mortem report, multiple injuries of a similar nature were spotted from four of the dead bodies. Hence, the unidentified murderers have made a similar attack on four of them. The police have come to the conclusion the murderers should be more than one persons, since a single killer cannot inflict multiple injuries on a body. Deep injuries were the reason for death and it was inflicted with a sharp knife, a lightweight country sword, a hammer or a granite stone.Besides, the bodies also suffered marks of thrashes (with hammer or stone) all over the body. Four bones in Susheela’s rib cage had also been found broken in the post mortem examination.

Police to secure CCTV footage
The Kaliyar police on Thursday started securing CCTV footage from shops located between Vannappuram and Kanjikkuzhy to take details of those who visited Krishnan’s house during the past four days. Some of the local people had informed the police Krishnan used to conduct witchcraft in his secluded house and some people used to visit him in luxury cars. The police are collecting CCTV footage from cameras kept in front of shops and banks. “An application has been filed at the office in Thiruvananthapuram to secure footage from bank,” cops said.

After the ‘11th hour’
As per the statement given by the college mates of Arsha, 21, she was online on WhatsApp till around 11 pm on Sunday. Hence, the police assume the murder might have happened after that. The police checked the footage of vehicles that passed through the route after 11 pm on Sunday. The police have also assumptions that the conflict between the customers who came to Krishnan’s house for witchcraft might have led to the killing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaliyar police Mundanmudy murder of a 4-member family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release