No one trapped in building debris : Palakkad tahsildar

PALAKKAD: The District Hospital authorities have said they are ready to provide treatment to those who have been injured in the collapse of the three-storey building in Palakkad. All arrangements have been made under the leadership of DMO K P Rita and Superintendent Dr Rema Devi. They said the services of 30 doctors, including specialists, have been made available.

No one has been trapped in the debris of the building collapse, said Visalakshi, Palakkad tahsildar. The personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services and the police as well as the public are engaged in the rescue operations.As the debris was being removed from the site, the services of three ambulances were been made available at the site.

Among those who visited the site included MLAs Shafi Parambil, P Unni, district panchayat president K Shanthakumari and Municipal Chairperson Prameela Shashidharan Currently, 10 persons have been admitted to the District Hospital of which two are women. The condition of none is serious.

The nearby Municipal bus stand in a more dilapidated state. Though the structure has been barricaded, the people continue to enter it. Concrete slabs are falling from the roof, making it extremely risky for the public. The Municipal authorities have said they propose to reconstruct it after demolishing the existing structure by including it under the AMRUT scheme.

Structure was 49 years old

Palakkad: As per the Municipal records, the building that collapsed was 49 years old. District Collector D Balamurali has demanded a detailed report from the PWD executive engineer as to how this building secured the necessary fitness certificate. The damage caused by the collapse and whether the hotel authorities secured permission to undertake major repairs will also be looked into. On the ground floor of the three-storey building, there was a hotel and seven shops. On the first floor there were five shops. The lodge functioning on the third storey also collapsed. Necessary assistance will be provided to the injured, said the Collector. Currently, the debris is being removed by the National Disaster Response Force.