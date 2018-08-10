Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: Five of a family killed in landslide at Adimali in Idukki district

Everything was over in a fraction of a second. There was no trace of Puthenkunnel, the four-bedroom house, left ...

The landslide at Adimali in Idukki in which five members of a family died | A Sanesh

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

ADIMALI: It was around 2.50 am on Thursday. The family of Hassankutty was asleep when flood water mixed with boulders came gushing down from the top of the hill. Everything was over in a fraction of a second. There was no trace of Puthenkunnel, the four-bedroom house, left. The entire house, including the inmates and their belongings, was swept way by the gushing waters.

K P Haneef, brother-in-law of Hassankutty, who stays nearby, came running as he heard the deafening sound. The sight was heart-wrenching. The entire house had moved on to the road and was in a heap of mud. He saw a hand waving at the other side of the road and rushed to the spot. It was Hassankutty. Haneef, with the help of his son Sudheer and other neighbours, removed the debris and took Hassankutty out. That was when they came to know the entire family, including the children, was trapped under the debris.

On being alerted, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot. However, Hassankutty’s wife Fathima, 50, their son Mujeeb, 38, Mujeeb’s wife Shemeena, 30, their children Diya,7, and Niya had died. Shemeera’s uncle Sainudeen, who had come to visit the family on Wednesday, suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. Hassankutty is recuperating at Adimali Taluk Hospital.

