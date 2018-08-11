Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: Water rises at Inchathotty; so does fear

Though the shutters fully opened, water in catchment areas has not receded. In Ekm, M G Rajamanickam and Mohammed Haneesh to coordinate rescue operations.

dam

Water being released from the Idukki dam through the Cheruthony reservoir on Friday (EPS | Vincent Pulickal)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

INCHATHOTTY: The water level at Inchathotty located in the catchment area of Bhoothathankettu dam is rising following the release of water from the Cheruthoni dam on Friday. Similarly, some parts of the Kothamangalam-Munnar Road stretch were inundated following heavy rain on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Service teams, including divers, have been deployed at the area for evacuation and rescue operations. “The water level has comparatively increased since Friday afternoon. Even though the Bhoothathankettu dam shutters have been fully opened, the water in the catchment areas has not receded. Water from the Periyar is entering the catchment areas. We have alerted the resident here about the matter. Public announcements were made on Thursday and Friday since Cheruthoni dam was opened,” an officer said.

Ajesh a resident of Inchathotty, said the water level at Periyar has increased to a higher level similar to the situation that existed in 1992 when Cheruthoni dam was opened. “The people are cautious about the increasing water level. Some of the families have already moved to other places. The low-lying areas might be deluged if further water is released,” he said.

Meanwhile, Puthecuriz located in the Kothamangalam-Munnar area is also under flood threat. Some parts of the road stretch have been inundated following heavy rain on Friday evening. “The rainwater from the plantations flow to the Kothamangalam-Munnar Road. If the water level increases, the traffic would be blocked. We are frequently monitoring the situation,” an officer of the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Kothamangalam said.

