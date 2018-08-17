Home States Kerala

Mata Amritanandamayi announces Rs 10 crore for Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund

AYUDH, the Math’s youth wing, has opened a relief material collection centre on Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri Campus.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mata Amritanandamayi has announced Rs 10 crore for the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

“Each time the rain starts, we know it would cause more and more destruction. My heart goes out to those families which lost their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can,” Mata said in a statement. Physicians and specialists from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (Amrita Hospital) in Kochi, the Amrita Kripa Charitable Hospitals in Kollam and Kalpetta are also serving flood victims.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Periyar in spate; Aluva isolated

A medical camp was opened at Edaguni in Wayanad, where food, clothing and blankets are also distributed.AYUDH, the Math’s youth wing, has opened a relief material collection centre on Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri Campus.

It is encouraging people to donate bottled potable water and non-perishable food supplies like biscuits, rice, sugar, salt, tea powder and lentils, as well as sleeping items, toiletries and medication. As soon as the rain stops, volunteers will begin clean-up drives in the affected areas.Last year, the math had donated Rs 2 crore to the state’s cyclone Ockhi Special Relief Fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief fund Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career