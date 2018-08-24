We Shall Overcome: A day inside Kerala flood relief camp

Bechu S By

By 7:00 in the morning, the NSS, NCC volunteers of St Berchman College, Changanacherry will move to the canteen area where the mess workers would be making coffee. This is where Binto Alex, along with others will join the team as they prepare to serve breakfast for the 450 inhabitants of the camp who were displaced in flood- rampaged Kuttanad.

The team attains full strength as the college hostellers are joined by their counterparts from the neighbouring Assumption College for women. The squad with 75-odd members has a long day ahead of them with food distribution, man-missing, panic control, babysitting missions among many others.

The melancholic queues

A relief camp wakes up to the chatters at the breakfast queue and hurry-burry for supplies, Binto says.

"This place reminds us of refugee camps of which we have only heard of. Like refugees we are familiar from stories and news, these people too have fled from the face of danger and death. Some came with whatever their shoulders could carry, while others had to run empty-handed. Yet all of them dream of a speedy return to their homes as soon as possible," Binto said.

“Despite all the recreational attempts, a shadow of gloom refuses to leave the camp. Many lament of having lost all their savings and the misery of having to start life from square one. Distress leads to disagreements and disputes,” says Binto explaining the on and off minor squabbles in the distribution queues. He said the tendency of some people to receive more than what they want causes unequal distribution, forcing the volunteers to mediate.

Hygiene and medical check-ups

Medical check-ups are an integral part of relief camps. Professionals from nearby hospitals join the camps punctually and regularly without fail.

“They check registers first. Pregnant women and infants are given priority during examinations, followed by senior citizens. Fever and fungal infections are the most common diseases and medicines for these are stocked the most. Medical rooms are in a situation that they have to work 24X7,” said Binto.

Adequate availability of sanitary napkins is ensured at all times.

Hygiene drives are also in full swing. The washrooms are cleaned at least twice and disinfectants are used for general cleaning purposes. Burning of plastic is strictly restricted on the premises with maximum manual effort to counter littering.

Supply routes and online control rooms

NGOs like Kudumbashree play a pivotal role in getting food to camps. Neighbouring families come together to ensure proper food supply to the camp.

SB College is not just one among the 105 relief camps (as of 21 Aug morning) of Changanacherry, but a collection hub in Changanacherry where resources and food are stored and supplied to other camps. Therefore, food-shortage has not been an issue so far.

They will be alerted if any camp nearby is in need of anything and arrangements for transport will be made accordingly. Binto explains: “Social media has never been so responsible in recent times. The volunteers will have a WhatsApp group in which information is culminated and passed. They will first verify the authenticity of all forwards received and will pass it to the mother camp only after receiving confirmed ground reports to avoid food-wastage.”

May I help you?

Volunteers are divided into different departments like registration counter, food, clothes and other supplies etc among many others. More female volunteers are posted in the clothes section. The registration counter will have three to four people at all times. Aadhaar numbers are also noted although many don’t have it.

“There are many who spend a lot of time at the help desk, looking for relatives and friends. There are chances of a family getting scattered across multiple camps. Help desks are also entrusted with the PR job, they are the documentarians and bridges connecting nearby camps,” he said.

When victims turn volunteers

Binto said the registered volunteers get help from the members in almost all laborious tasks as a token of gratitude. Many survivors later become volunteers at the help desk. Their better understanding of the affected areas and people makes volunteering easier.

Displaced youth play football in the college ground (By special arrangement)

“The MSW department of the college (which college) is conducting recreational activities for the children. Such activities continue until the camp goes to sleep after dinner around 10:00 PM. Childline workers had visited the camp and analysed the works. General announcements are made through college microphones and meetings are called at times,” added the MA Malayalam student.

Changanacherry, the closest town to many parts of Kuttanad. The Taluk homes 28,071 survivors across its 13 Villages.