Despite Kerala flood woes, people celebrate Onam with gaiety in Alappuzha relief camp

Nandalal By

Online Desk

Onam, the biggest and most colourful festival of Kerala, is celebrated with fervour and cheerfulness by Malayalees all over the world. However, this year things are different since the state suffered its worst flood in a century that took the lives of hundreds of people. Lakhs of people had to move out of their houses and are currently lodged in relief camps.

Also Read | We Shall Overcome: A day inside Kerala flood relief camp

Onam celebrations which span over ten days were hampered due to the flash floods which had wreaked havoc across the state.

The situation in Alappuzha is also bad as several people, especially those from the Kuttanad region, are still staying back in the relief camps. However, this hasn't deterred the spirits of the people.

People at a relief camp at the St. Josephs Girls Higher Secondary School were on high spirits to get together to celebrate Onam, leaving behind all miseries, at least temporarily.

People in a relief camp at St. Josephs Girls Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha relishing 'Onam Sadhya'. (By special arrangement)

"For past several days, we are here in this camp. All of us are going through the same situation. We have become like one big family after facing the tragedy together. We have mixed feelings, as we are celebrating Onam this year at the camp here," says Jainnamma Joseph, from Nedumudy, Alappuzha whose house got inundated in the floods.

The day began with people in the camp preparing 'Pookalam' (floral rangoli) and arranging for 'Onam Sadhya' (traditional Onam delicacies).

Everyone was busy with one or other activities while gearing up to celebrate Onam.

As the legend says, Malayalees celebrate Onam to celebrate the return of their beloved King Mahabali to Kerala. Said to be a very kind and generous ruler, Mahabali's rule is considered as the 'Golden period' of Kerala.

"Even if it's a small Onam celebration, seeing all the kids in the camp running around and relishing the traditional 'Sadhya' gives us small relief from the miseries we are going through now," says Marykutty Joseph from Nedumudy.

The devastating floods struck Kerala as the state was preparing to hold week-long Onam festivities. The government had cancelled the Onam celebrations in view of the disaster.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier announced that the amount that was allocated for Onam-related programmes will now be used for flood relief activities.

"The camps will be here in this school till 29 August, but after that, we don't know where we will be sent. At least now we are getting proper food, we still don't know what will be the situation back home", rues Marykutty.

Apart from 'Onam Sadhya', people from different age groups participated in traditional games.

Old people taking part in the games part of the Onam celebration. (By special arrangement)

In Alappuzha district, Chengannur and Kuttanad were the worst affected by the floods. The relief camp at St. Josephs Girls Higher Secondary School is just one of the 245 relief camps in the district. It has around 1000 people coming from various strata of society. The 'Sadhya' was prepared and distributed by an NGO.

Also Read | Kerala floods: Experience was our weapon, families inspiration, say fishermen who participated in rescue operations

"Most of the people in these camps are paddy farmers. We lost our crops in the flood. One can just imagine what we are going through. But today was exceptional, it was like one big family get together. I am feeling a lot better now," says Abraham J from Nedumudy.