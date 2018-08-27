Kerala floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Malayalis across the globe to donate one month salary

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, urged 'Malayalis' all over the world to contribute their one month salary to rebuild the flood-hit state.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said, "We can overcome any hurdle if Malayalis across the world stand united. Money will not be a hurdle for rebuilding Kerala. Let Malayalis across the world contribute their one month's salary for rebuilding the state. We should think about this."

"Everyone won't be able to give their one month's salary together. You can give it in ten month's time. The non-resident Malayalis should try to ensure the support of those who are with them," he added.

Kerala has recently been hit by the worst floods in the century, which caused it a loss of Rs. 19,512 crore to the state. The flood-ravaged state has received financial help from various states, Central government, organisations, and individuals.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) and IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh (IASOA -AP) also donated their one day income to support Kerala.